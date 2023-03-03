Halak made 29 saves in a 5-3 loss to the Senators on Thursday. He allowed four goals.

He and the Rangers had a 3-2 lead heading into the third, but Halak surrendered quick goals to Derick Brassard and Claude Giroux within 1:51 early in that frame. And then Tim Stutzle scored into an empty net late in the game. Halak is 0-2-1 with 12 goals allowed in his last three starts (four appearances) dating to Feb. 18. Prior to that, Halak had recorded seven consecutive wins.