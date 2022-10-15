Halak allowed three goals on 33 shots in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Jets. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Halak put in a solid effort in this contest, but it wasn't enough with the Rangers' lack of goal support. The 37-year-old is in his 18th NHL campaign, though he's served in a backup role for much of the last four years. He went 4-7-2 with a 2.94 GAA and a .903 save percentage in 17 games for the Canucks last year, and he shouldn't be expected to see much more than that as the backup to reigning Vezina winner Igor Shesterkin.