Halak posted a .762 save percentage Sunday as the opportunistic Blue Jackets earned a 5-1 victory over the Rangers.

Halak, who is winless in two starts, may have to wait awhile for another chance. The primary backup to Igor Shesterkin, Halak earned his first start since dropping a 4-1 decision to the Jets on Oct. 14 and allowed five even-strength goals Sunday. The 37-year-old netminder has 285 career wins but has embraced his No. 2 role during his first season with the Rangers.