Halak kicked out 33 of 34 shots in a 4-1 win against Vegas on Friday.

Halak was beaten by Phil Kessel at 4:57 of the second frame, but it was otherwise an ideal outing for him. Halak improved to 6-6-1 with a 2.56 GAA and a .908 save percentage in 13 games in 2022-23. He's won his last five games while allowing just nine goals over that span. Although the 37-year-old has been solid, the Rangers have continued to lean heavily on Igor Shesterkin and that's unlikely to change. In fact, Halak has played so infrequently that his current five-game winning streak started Dec. 17.