Halak allowed four goals on 32 shots in Monday's 5-4 overtime victory over the Flames.

The Flames forced overtime with a pair of third-period goals, but Halak and the Rangers would hang on for the win thanks to Alexis Lafreniere's tally in the extra frame. It's the sixth consecutive victory for Halak as he improves to 7-6-1 with a .905 save percentage this season. The Rangers could afford to give Igor Shesterkin some additional rest down the stretch thanks to Halaks's steady presence in a backup role.