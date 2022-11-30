Halak was the first goalie to leave the ice Wednesday, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports, indicating he'll tend the twine on the road versus Ottawa.

Halak will be making just his seventh appearance between the pipes for the Rangers this season. In those previous contests, the veteran netminder went 0-5-1 with a career-worst 3.20 GAA and a .881 save percentage. Halak figures to see minimal usage going forward behind starter Igor Shesterkin.