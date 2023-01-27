Halak is expected to start at home against Vegas on Friday, according to Dan Rosen of NHL.com.

Halak has won his last four games while posting a 2.00 GAA and a .927 save percentage over that span. He's 5-6-1 with a 2.69 GAA and a .901 save percentage in 12 contests this season. Vegas has the 15th-ranked offense with 3.16 goals per game.