Halak is expected to start at home against Vegas on Friday, according to Dan Rosen of NHL.com.
Halak has won his last four games while posting a 2.00 GAA and a .927 save percentage over that span. He's 5-6-1 with a 2.69 GAA and a .901 save percentage in 12 contests this season. Vegas has the 15th-ranked offense with 3.16 goals per game.
More News
-
Rangers' Jaroslav Halak: Makes 24 saves in victory•
-
Rangers' Jaroslav Halak: Guarding crease Monday•
-
Rangers' Jaroslav Halak: Healthy enough to back up•
-
Rangers' Jaroslav Halak: Absent from practice•
-
Rangers' Jaroslav Halak: Not really tested much in win•
-
Rangers' Jaroslav Halak: Starting in Montreal•