Halak will patrol the home crease Monday against Calgary, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.
Halak has won his past five outings, having given up only nine goals on 144 shots. He has a 6-6-1 record this season with a 2.56 GAA and a .908 save percentage. The Flames sit 16th in the league this campaign with 3.12 goals per game.
