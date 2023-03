Halak turned aside 32 shots in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Penguins.

After Igor Shesterkin stole an OT win against the Sabres the day before, Halak wasn't able to duplicate that result as Kris Letang blasted home a power-play tally in the extra frame. Halak is 0-3-1 over his last five appearances with an .883 save percentage, and while that stretch follows a seven-start winning streak, the Rangers are still likely to lean heavily on Shesterkin over the final weeks of the regular season.