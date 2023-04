Halak made 31 saves in Friday's 3-2 overtime loss to Buffalo.

The Rangers rallied back from a 2-0 deficit midway through the second period, with Halak making some big stops, but he couldn't deny Jeff Skinner in OT. Halak is 2-0-2 over his last four starts with a 2.22 GAA and .928 save percentage, and the veteran backup should get at least one more start this season with the Rangers playing back-to-back games next Wednesday and Thursday against the Lightning and Blues.