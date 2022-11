Halak was the first goaltender off the ice Saturday, according to Mollie Walker of the New York Post, indicating he will likely defend the home crease versus Nashville.

The 37-year-old netminder is 0-3-1 this season with a 3.49 GAA and an .882 save percentage. Halak will look for his first win this season as he faces the Predators, who 5-8-1 and in seventh place in the Central Division. Nashville has had trouble scoring at times this season, averaging 2.71 goals per contest.