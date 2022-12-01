Halak saved 34 of 35 shots in a 3-1 win against Ottawa on Wednesday.

Halak finally earned his first victory of the season, bringing him up to 1-5-1 with a 2.89 GAA and .897 save percentage in seven starts. Igor Shesterkin has received the bulk of the Rangers' starts and that's expected to continue to be the case throughout 2022-23.

