Halak will get the starting nod at home against the Red Wings on Sunday, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

Halak will make his first start since Oct. 26 and he's still looking for his first win of the season. The 37-year-old is 0-3-0 while giving up 11 goals on 83 shots in three starts. He'll continue seeing occasional starts behind workhorse Igor Shesterkin.