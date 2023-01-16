Halak will start in Columbus on Monday, Mollie Walker of the New York Post reports.

Halak will make his first appearance since Jan. 5 when he stopped 17 of 18 shots in a win over Montreal. The veteran backup is 4-6-1 with a 2.85 GAA and an .896 save percentage through 11 games this season. He's been rather impressive on the road, collecting four wins with a 2.41 GAA through eight outings.