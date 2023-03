Halak will be between the pipes Sunday for a home matchup with the Predators, per Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today.

Halak will be searching for his first win since Feb. 11, as he's gone 0-2-2 with a .883 save percentage in his last five appearances. He'll face a Predators team that fell 3-2 in overtime Saturday. The 37-year-old Halak is 8-8-3 with a .901 save percentage on the season.