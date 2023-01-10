Halak (illness) will back up Igor Shesterkin for Tuesday's home game versus the Wild, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.
Halak missed Monday's practice with a stomach bug, but he's recovered enough to suit up. It's unlikely he'll be asked to play Tuesday unless Shesterkin sustains an injury.
