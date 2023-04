Halak turned aside 19 of 22 shots in a 3-2 overtime loss to St. Louis on Thursday.

Halak has allowed three goals in each of his last three starts. He's 10-8-5 with a 2.71 GAA and a .904 save percentage in 24 contests this season. There are just three games left on the Rangers' schedule, but perhaps New York will give Halak one more start during that stretch in an effort to keep Igor Shesterkin fresh for the playoffs.