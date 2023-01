Halak stopped 24 of 25 shots in a 3-1 win against Columbus on Monday.

Halak had a shutout going until Andrew Peeke finally beat him at 1:21 of the third period. Halak improved to 5-6-1 with a 2.69 GAA and .901 save percentage in 12 contests in 2022-23. He's won his last four outings while surrendering eight goals over that span.