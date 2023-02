Halak saved 27 of 29 shots in the Rangers' 6-2 win over Carolina on Saturday.

Halak was beaten twice on 12 shots in the second period, but the Rangers were able to provide him with more than enough offensive support to get the win. He improved to 8-6-1 with a 2.62 GAA and a .907 save percentage in 15 games this season. Halak has won his last seven outings while surrendering only 15 goals over that stretch.