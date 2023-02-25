Halak turned aside four of five shots after replacing Igor Shesterkin to begin the third period of Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Capitals.

The Rangers are playing some awful defense these days, and the team has given up at least four goals six times in the last 10 games, making life difficult for whichever goalie is between the pipes. With New York back in action Sunday at home against the Kings, Halak seems likely to get the nod despite his unimpressive 2.72 GAA and .902 save percentage on the season.