Halak made 17 saves in a 4-1 win over Montreal on Thursday.

He flirted with a shutout until the 14:46 mark of the third period when Joel Armia beat him, but Halak really wasn't tested much through the contest. He's now won four of his last five starts, but don't get too excited. Halak only starts every couple weeks and beat lesser-lites Ottawa, Philadelphia, Florida and now Montreal. His overall record has improved to 4-6-1 and after a rough start to the season, he's finally a solid spot fantasy starter.