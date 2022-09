Halak (hand) played half of an intrasquad scrimmage Thursday, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.

Halak was brought in as a free agent on a one-year deal to serve as Igor Shesterkin's backup. Halak was sidelined by a hand injury late last year but is now healthy. As a 37-year-old veteran, he may not play much in preseason, and backing up the reigning Vezina winner likely means he'll spend much of the year watching from the bench.