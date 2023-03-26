Halak made 31 saves in a 4-3 win over the Panthers on Saturday.

He allowed two in the first period before settling down. Aleksander Barkov scored on a jam play and Ryan Lomberg stepped into a back pass and blasted it inside the far post. Halak then held the kitties at bay until Barkov swept the puck past his right pad in the third after a failed wraparound. He has two straight wins, but may not see many starts until the battle for home ice between the Rangers and Devils is settled. The Rangers sit four points behind their foe.