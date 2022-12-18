Halak made 29 saves in a 6-3 win over the Flyers on Saturday.
The score was a lot closer than it suggests -- the Rangers put two pucks into empty nets late in the game to run up the score. It was Halak's first start since December 3 and just his second win of the season (2-6-1). The crease on Broadway belongs to Igor Shesterkin. Don't expect Halak to provide spot value.
