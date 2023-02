Halak will guard the road goal versus the Flames on Saturday, Mollie Walker of the New York Post reports.

Halak will handle the second half of a back-to-back after Igor Shesterkin backstopped a comeback win in the shootout Friday over the Oilers. Halak has won seven straight games dating back to Dec. 17, and he's allowed 15 goals with a .927 save percentage during that solid streak.