Halak is expected to start on the road against Anaheim on Wednesday, according to Mollie Walker of the New York Post.

Halak is 0-4-1 with a 3.22 GAA and .883 save percentage in five games this season. He stopped 16 of 18 shots in a 2-1 loss to Nashville in his last start Nov. 12. This is a solid opportunity for him to earn his first victory of the season. Anaheim has the 30th-ranked offense with 2.53 goals per game. The Ducks have also lost their last three contests, bringing them down to 5-13-1 this season.