Halak is expected to start Wednesday versus the Islanders, per Jon Lane of NHL.com
Halak left plenty to be desired in his first two starts with the Rangers, allowing eight goals over those games. He's still searching for his first win of the season and a game against the Islanders might provide him with just that. The Islanders aren't a strong team offensively and they've dropped their last three games.
