Halak allowed three goals on 32 shots in a 3-2 overtime loss to Calgary on Saturday.

Halak surrendered two goals in the first 46 seconds of the contest. He settled down and the Rangers were able to tie the game, but Mikael Backlund beat Halak at 1:28 of the overtime period. The 37-year-old goaltender is 8-6-2 with a 2.64 GAA and a .907 save percentage in 16 games this season. Halak won his previous seven outings while posting a 2.14 GAA and a .927 save percentage over that span.