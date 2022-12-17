Halak is expected to start on the road against Philadelphia on Saturday, according to Colin Stephenson of Newsday

Halak is appearing in his first game since Dec. 3, when he stopped 16 of 20 shots in a 5-2 loss to Chicago. The 37-year-old is 1-6-1 with a 3.04 GAA and .888 save percentage in eight contests this season. Philadelphia has the 30th-ranked offense with 2.39 goals per game.