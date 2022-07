Halak (hand) inked a one-year, $1.55 million contract with the Rangers on Wednesday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Halak was limited to just 17 games for the Canucks last year behind Thatcher Demko but could see more outings as the No. 2 behind Igor Shesterkin. The veteran Halak's numbers weren't great when he did get the chance to play, as he went 4-7-2 with a 2.94 GAA.