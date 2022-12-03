Halak will patrol the home crease Saturday against Chicago, Mollie Walker of the New York Post reports.

Halak stopped 34 shots in a 3-1 win over Ottawa on Wednesday for his first win of the season. He has a 1-5-1 record in 2022-23 with a 2.89 GAA and an .897 save percentage. Halak will get the second half of the Rangers' back-to-back after Igor Shesterkin played in Friday's 3-2 overtime loss to Ottawa. Chicago ranks 30th in the league with 2.55 goals per game.