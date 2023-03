Halak will patrol the visiting crease versus Buffalo on Friday, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.

No surprise here as the Rangers are playing the second game in back-to-back contests, after Igor Shesterkin played Thursday. Halak is 10-8-3 with a 2.68 GAA and .905 save percentage this season. He will face the Sabres, who are third in NHL scoring, averaging 3.56 goals per game.