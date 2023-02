Halak will defend the road goal against Detroit on Thursday, Mollie Walker of the New York Post reports.

Halak is coming off a 29-save effort in a 3-2 overtime loss to Calgary last Saturday. He has a record of 8-6-2 this season with a 2.64 GAA and a .907 save percentage. The Red Wings rank 18th in the league this year with 3.09 goals per game.