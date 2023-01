Halak will start Sunday's road game against Florida, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.

Halak made 29 saves in a 6-3 win over Philadelphia on Dec. 17 during his last start. He has a 2-6-1 record this season with a 3.04 GAA and an .890 save percentage. The Panthers sit 13th in the league this season with 3.24 goals per game.