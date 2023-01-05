Halak will be in the road crease against Montreal on Thursday, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.

Halak has won his last two starts, giving up three goals in each game, his last one coming Monday in Florida. Halak is 3-6-1 with a 3.04 GAA and an .893 save percentage. He will take on the Canadiens, who are the third-lowest scoring team in the NHL, averaging 2.61 goals per game.