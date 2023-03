Halak will guard the road crease Sunday in Pittsburgh, per Mollie Walker of the New York Post.

Halak will be searching for his first win since Feb.11 after dropping his last four starts, posting a subpar .871 save percentage over that stretch. He'll take on a Penguins team averaging 3.3 goals per game. Overall, Halak is 8-8-2 with a .900 save percentage this season.