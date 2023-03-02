Halak will be in the home crease versus Ottawa on Thursday, Mollie Walker of the New York Post reports.

Halak has not be strong of late, going 0-1-1 in his last two starts and has given up eight goals on 60 shots in his last three appearances. Halak is 8-7-2 with a 2.72 GAA and .902 save percentage this season. He will face the Senators, who have won three in a row, and are just five points out of the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference.