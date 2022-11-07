Halak made 33 saves during a 3-2 overtime loss to the visiting Red Wings on Sunday.

In an Original Six matchup, Halak executed two key third-period saves to force the extra stanza but remained winless. The 37-year-old netminder denied sniper Dominik Kubalik on a breakaway with 3:51 remaining in the final frame and a pinching Filip Hronek with 34 seconds to go. It wasn't enough for Halak (0-4-0), who failed to hold a 2-0, first-period advantage. It marked the first time in six opportunities the Rangers lost after scoring first.