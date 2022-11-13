Halak stopped 16 of 18 shots in a 2-1 loss to Nashville on Saturday.

Halak has a 0-4-1 record, 3.22 GAA and .883 save percentage in five games this season. He's had a terrific career, but not much should be expected of him at the age of 37. Even if he does start doing better though, his playing time will be limited as long as Igor Shesterkin is healthy.