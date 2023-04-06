Halak will guard the road goal versus the Blues on Thursday, Mollie Walker of the New York Post reports.
Halak will handle the second half of a back-to-back after Igor Shesterkin defeated the Lightning on Wednesday. Halak is 2-1-2 with a 2.59 GAA and a .918 save percentage over five appearances since the start of March.
