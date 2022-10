Halak will be in net Friday against Winnipeg.

Halak is being used in the second half of a back-to-back and the Rangers' third game in four days, so fatigue might be an issue for the team in front of him, especially given that this is the Rangers' second straight road game. By contrast, the Jets are well rested going into their season opener. That all combines to make this a tougher assignment for Halak.