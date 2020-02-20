Rangers' Jean-Francois Berube: Joining Rangers organization
Berube was traded from the Flyers to the Rangers for future considerations on Wednesday.
Berube posted a 12-11-4 record with a 2.56 GAA and a .906 save percentage in 29 appearances with AHL Lehigh Valley. The 28-year-old goalie will likely remain in the minors -- it's expected he'll report to AHL Hartford since the Rangers already have three goalies on the NHL roster.
