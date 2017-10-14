Rangers' Jesper Fast: Activated for Saturday's match
Fast (hip) will be in the lineup versus the Devils on Saturday, though coach Alain Vigneault did not disclose who the winger will replace, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.
A respected bottom-six role player, Fast had been on injured reserve with his hip ailment, but is now all systems go for his season debut. Last year, he added 21 points (six goals, 15 assists) to go along with a plus-6 rating in 68 games.
