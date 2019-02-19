Rangers' Jesper Fast: Back in action
Fast (illness) is in the projected lineup for Tuesday's game against the Hurricanes, NHL.com's Kurt Dusterberg reports.
Fast missed Sunday's game against the Penguins due to an illness, but he was never expected to be sidelined for long. The 27-year-old Swede will return to a bottom-six role Tuesday, skating with Vladislav Namestnikov and Ryan Strome on the Rangers' third line.
