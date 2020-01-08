Fast collected three assists in a 5-3 win over Colorado on Tuesday.

A pair of secondary assists along with the primary helper on Ryan Strome's deciding goal moved Fast to 17 points in 2019-20. The 28-year-old's offensive outburst came in 17+ minutes of action (17:43) and featured a pair of hits as well. A big night, sure, but Fast's performance comes in the wake of three straight pointless outings, so set your expectations accordingly. New York scores at an impressive rate, sure -- ninth in goals per game -- but oftentimes, Fast is left out of the fun.