Rangers' Jesper Fast: Carries offense in loss
Fast scored a goal and an assist in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Canucks.
The 27-year-old doubled his goal and point totals on the year with the performance. Fast is off to a strong start to 2019-20, but he's never scored more than 13 goals and 33 points in a season and his usual bottom-six role won't allow him to maintain this pace for long.
