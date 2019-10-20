Play

Fast scored a goal and an assist in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Canucks.

The 27-year-old doubled his goal and point totals on the year with the performance. Fast is off to a strong start to 2019-20, but he's never scored more than 13 goals and 33 points in a season and his usual bottom-six role won't allow him to maintain this pace for long.

