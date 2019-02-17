Rangers' Jesper Fast: Dealing with flu
Fast was scratched Sunday due to a flu-like illness, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.
On the bright side, an illness is generally a quicker recovery than a physical injury. The 27-year-old Swede will likely be good to go for Tuesday's contest in Carolina.
