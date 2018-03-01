Fast notched an assist and picked up three hits and two penalty minutes during Wednesday's win over the Canucks.

Fast has now picked up a point in each of the last three contests and has seen a bump up in ice time since the Rangers decided to dish some of their top-six forwards and has responded with additional production. He could be worth a look in some deeper leagues, but Fast's absence from the power play is certainly a big gap on his fantasy resume.

