Rangers' Jesper Fast: Extends point streak to three games
Fast notched an assist and picked up three hits and two penalty minutes during Wednesday's win over the Canucks.
Fast has now picked up a point in each of the last three contests and has seen a bump up in ice time since the Rangers decided to dish some of their top-six forwards and has responded with additional production. He could be worth a look in some deeper leagues, but Fast's absence from the power play is certainly a big gap on his fantasy resume.
