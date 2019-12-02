Play

Fast (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision Monday against the Golden Knights after taking a maintenance day at morning skate, Vince Mercogliano of USA Today Sports reports.

Fast will be hoping to tough it out on his 28th birthday, but it appears he's still dealing with the effects of an awkward fall in Saturday's win over the Devils. He missed a few shifts in that game but was able to play through the injury.

