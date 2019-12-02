Rangers' Jesper Fast: Game-time call Monday
Fast (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision Monday against the Golden Knights after taking a maintenance day at morning skate, Vince Mercogliano of USA Today Sports reports.
Fast will be hoping to tough it out on his 28th birthday, but it appears he's still dealing with the effects of an awkward fall in Saturday's win over the Devils. He missed a few shifts in that game but was able to play through the injury.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.