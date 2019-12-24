Rangers' Jesper Fast: Goal not enough versus Flyers
Fast scored shorthanded goal, blocked a shot and dished out two hits in a 5-1 loss to Philadelphia on Monday.
Fast scored on an odd-man rush while his team was down a man, beating Carter Hart after Hart was slow getting back in position following a save. Unfortunately, the Flyers would score the next five goals to bury the visitors. Fast is up to 14 points in 35 games, and a large reason for his success in 2019-20 has been a 16.2 shooting percentage, more than six percent higher than it was a year ago. The 28-year-old needs to continue looking for his shots.
